Travis Kelce Attends Patrick Mahomes Charity Event, No Taylor Swift Concert Yet

Taylor Swift kicked off the latest leg of her "Eras" tour without her boo in the crowd -- Travis Kelce was busy showing love for his best friend, Patrick Mahomes, at his charity event on Thursday instead.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar was front and center for his quarterback's "15 and the Mahomies Foundation" bash in Kansas City ... which is about 5,500 miles away from Argentina -- where Swift kick-started her string of international concerts.

Play video content

There are reports Kelce will make the long trip to check out one of his lady's gigs during the Chiefs' bye week ... and that's entirely still possible -- as she has two more dates in Buenos Aires before he's gotta be back to his day job.

Watching Thursday Night Football and of course they ask Jason Kelce where Travis is at 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZdLB2wVT2O — andrea aka andie ✨🎃 (@adebrino) November 10, 2023 @adebrino

Tayvis has been the biggest storyline of the NFL season ... and Travis' Eagles star bro, Jason, was even asked about the tight end's plans during his appearance on Thursday Night Football -- but the guy played clueless, saying TK will "pop up somewhere."

As for Taylor, she crushed her opening night performance ... and there's one moment in particular that has Swifties freaking out -- when she sang a surprise song about "falling in love again."

TRAVIS KELCE I ADORE YOU FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/EOjTmEReBy — camila is seeing taylor (@mirrorballcam) November 10, 2023 @mirrorballcam

The clip of Taylor's delivery during "Labyrinth" is all the proof her die-hard fans needed to determine she is, in fact, head over heels for her new man ... which, of course, had social media in a frenzy.