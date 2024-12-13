Ex-UFC, PFL MMA Fighter Vinny Magalhaes Arrested For Assault W/ Deadly Weapon

Former MMA fighter Vinny Magalhaes was arrested in Las Vegas recently ... after he allegedly pulled out a gun on his own family, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us officers were called to a private residence regarding a domestic violence issue around 7 PM last week.

After cops arrived, they spoke to folks at the scene ... who alleged Magalhaes threatened family members and pointed a weapon at them. As far as we know, no injuries were reported.

Magalhaes was placed in cuffs and arrested on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Magalhaes participated in The Ultimate Fighter in 2008. His last UFC scrap came in 2013 -- a knockout loss at the hands of Anthony Perosh. Overall in MMA, he held a 19-12 record ... having two stints in UFC and other promotions.

He last fought in December 2021 under the PFL banner -- ending in a no-contest after his opponent hit him with an accidental groin shot.