Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Will Not Attend Met Gala

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente won't be making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala this year despite fan speculation ... 'cause they're skipping the event entirely.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Gisele is not going to one of the biggest nights in fashion this year, and she never planned to go either. She actually hasn't been to the gala since 2023.

Instead of posing on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, we're told Gisele and Joaquim will be spending quality time with their newborn in Miami.

As you know ... Bündchen gave birth to the couple's first child earlier this year, about six months after sources close to the model told us she was expecting.

The couple decided to wait until the baby was born to find out if they were having a boy or girl ... it's currently unclear which they ended up with.

This is Gisele's third child ... she shares two others with ex Tom Brady. She and Tom got a divorce back in 2022.

While many expected Gisele and Joaquim to get back out into the world now that the baby is born ... the two are taking it slow -- enjoying relaxing days chilling in the sun and slow walks on empty Miami streets.