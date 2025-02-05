Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth to 3rd Child

Gisele Bündchen has expanded her family ... the supermodel gave birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Gisele is super happy -- and mom and the baby are healthy. It's unclear when the new bundle arrived but we're told it was recently.

The exciting news comes months after we were told Gisele was 5-6 months along in October when the news became public. As we reported ... our sources said Gisele and JV were going to wait until birth to find out if they were having a girl or boy. It's currently unclear which.

TMZ broke the story ... GB's ex-husband Tom Brady and their kids, 15-year-old Benjamin and 12-year-old Vivian, were given a heads-up about the baby news before it broke last fall.

Gisele and Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor, were first linked back in November 2022 after JV joined the model and her kids on a trip to Costa Rica ... mere weeks after her divorce from the NFL star was finalized.

Play video content TMZ.com

Gisele and Joaquim notably chose to keep their romance out of the spotlight ... keeping a low profile in the early days of their relationship.

The duo is now inseparable, however ... with Joaquim regularly glued to Gisele's side, especially during her pregnancy. We're sure their new arrival has only brought them closer together.