Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out On 'No Perfect Roadmap' To Life Amid Pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen is sharing some words of wisdom amid her pregnancy ... with the supermodel opening up on how there's "no perfect roadmap" to living a full life.

Tom Brady's ex-wife shared the motivational note on Thursday ... accompanied by a picture of her soaking in rays with a mug in hand.

The 44-year-old was clearly in the mood to inspire ... with the message being while there's no instructions on how to do it, being happy, healthy and positive is all that matters.

"Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live," Gisele said.

As we previously reported, the mother of two has another on the way with boyfriend and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente ... their first child together.

Gisele recently showed off her baby bump at a charity event ... and her advice seems to be working on herself, 'cause she couldn't look happier.