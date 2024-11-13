Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Baby Bump For First Time Since Pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen put her growing belly on display at a recent charity event ... showing off her new baby bump for the very first time!!

The supermodel rocked a sleek black dress for the Lotus House Gala's 20th anniversary celebration in Miami ... and sure enough, her bun in the oven was the main accessory catching everyone's eye.

As we reported last month, Gisele is expecting her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente ... after having two with ex-hubby Tom Brady. At the time, we were told she was about 5-6 months along.

Gisele hasn't hidden from the public by any means after the pregnancy reveal ... but she certainly tried her hardest to keep her torso covered as she made her way around town for Pilates classes and lunch dates.

Now, she's happy to give folks a glimpse of her tummy ... and she was all smiles as she celebrated the success of the local homeless women's shelter.