Luka Doncic Stays In Dallas, Hosts Event At Local Sports Store After Emotional Return

Hours after Luka Doncic's emotional return to Dallas ... he was still in the city while his team was already back in Los Angeles -- attending a local meet and greet with fans instead of jetting back with the team.

Doncic swung by a local Dicks store on Thursday to promote his newly released Jordan Brand sneakers. The 26-year-old did it all ... signed autographs, talked with some local kids and even checked some lucky patrons out at the register.

🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨



Luka Doncic works as a cashier at @DICKS in Dallas the day after dropping 45 points in a #Lakers win over his former #Mavericks team #LakeShow



Luka also signed autographs, gave the youth advice and promoted his new shoe.



More tonight on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/dTAZhGquqx — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 10, 2025 @DarrenMHaynes

It marked the first time Doncic was back in Big D, the city he called home for nearly seven years, until Nico Harrison and co. traded him to L.A. in one of the most shocking moves in NBA history.

As for Wednesday's game, the night started with the Mavericks playing a tribute video for Luka, bringing him to tears.

Once the game got underway, it was all business for the Lakers star, who dropped 45 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and four steals en route to a 112-97 win against his old squad.

The American Airlines Center crowd made it clear where their allegiances lay during the game ... chanting "Fire Nico" and "Luka" throughout the night.

Mark Cuban not feeling the “Fire Nico” chants 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0In9Qh7IhQ — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 10, 2025 @LakersEmpire

Doncic is likely already back in the City of Angels ... as the team is set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder later tonight at Crypto.com Arena.