Luka Doncic Drops 45 Points In Emotional Return To Dallas

Luka Doncic's return to Dallas started with tears ... and ended with a win -- and a whole lot of points for the former Mavs superstar!!

The new Laker was back in Big D on Wednesday night for the first time since Nico Harrison and Co. jettisoned him to Los Angeles ... and while it was emotional, the 26-year-old showed what his old team was missing in a 112-97 rout.

ALL THE FEELS FOR LUKA'S RETURN TO DALLAS ❤️



The Mavs honored Luka with a tribute video before he took the court with the Lakers 👏 pic.twitter.com/462QhwjDRC — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2025 @espn

The Mavericks played a special tribute to him before the game got underway -- and Doncic cried over the piece. He, though, quickly set his emotions aside and went out and eviscerated his former team.

The guard lit Dallas up for 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals ... and by the end of the night, the crowd was not only chanting "Luka!" but "Fire Nico!" as well.

Mark Cuban not feeling the “Fire Nico” chants 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0In9Qh7IhQ — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) April 10, 2025 @LakersEmpire

Mark Cuban had some courtside seats for it all ... and he was clearly frustrated as the chants rang through the American Airlines Center. After the game, he shared a special moment with his former player.

NFL and NBA royalty in the building for Lakers/Mavs! pic.twitter.com/ZUGyoXKyhu — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2025 @NBA

A few other celebs were in attendance for the big night -- Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry had some sweet chairs near the action. Dirk Nowitzki was there too -- and at one point, he appeared to mimic some of Ja Morant's now-infamous celebrations.

Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks caught on camera doing Ja Morant’s finger guns and grenade celebrations



I’M CRYING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7Ey9otBlN8 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 10, 2025 @HaterReport_

It was all smiles for the Lakers once the festivities wrapped up -- as the win not only made Doncic happy, it clinched a playoff berth for the Purple and Gold too.