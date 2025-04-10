Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luka Doncic Drops 45 Points In Emotional Return To Dallas

Luka Doncic Goes Off In Return To Dallas ... 45-Point Explosion!!!

Published | Updated
Luca Doncic Getting Emotional At Dallas Mavericks Home Coming
Launch Gallery
The Emotional Return Launch Gallery
Getty

Luka Doncic's return to Dallas started with tears ... and ended with a win -- and a whole lot of points for the former Mavs superstar!!

The new Laker was back in Big D on Wednesday night for the first time since Nico Harrison and Co. jettisoned him to Los Angeles ... and while it was emotional, the 26-year-old showed what his old team was missing in a 112-97 rout.

The Mavericks played a special tribute to him before the game got underway -- and Doncic cried over the piece. He, though, quickly set his emotions aside and went out and eviscerated his former team.

The guard lit Dallas up for 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals ... and by the end of the night, the crowd was not only chanting "Luka!" but "Fire Nico!" as well.

Mark Cuban had some courtside seats for it all ... and he was clearly frustrated as the chants rang through the American Airlines Center. After the game, he shared a special moment with his former player.

A few other celebs were in attendance for the big night -- Patrick Mahomes and Derrick Henry had some sweet chairs near the action. Dirk Nowitzki was there too -- and at one point, he appeared to mimic some of Ja Morant's now-infamous celebrations.

It was all smiles for the Lakers once the festivities wrapped up -- as the win not only made Doncic happy, it clinched a playoff berth for the Purple and Gold too.

The Mavs, meanwhile, dropped to 10th in the Western Conference with the loss -- and now have far more questions than they did before trading away LD.

related articles