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Stefon Diggs Won't Face NFL Punishment For Former Chef Allegations

Stefon Diggs No NFL Punishment For Ex-Chef Case

By TMZ Staff
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Stefon Diggs just scored another significant victory after his former chef case -- the NFL star will not face punishment from the league after an investigation determined he did not violate its personal conduct policy.

Diggs -- who was found not guilty of strangulation and assault and battery last month -- was under the NFL's microscope ever since the allegations surfaced back in December.

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CLEARED OF CHARGES
Video: Stefon Diggs Cleared Of Charges In Alleged Attack On Chef

Despite the serious claims made by his female staffer, Diggs continued to play for the remainder of the New England Patriots' postseason run, which ended in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Diggs was cleared criminally after a jury trial that featured a bizarre testimony from the chef ... but the NFL did not hand down its decision until Friday.

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GETTIN' GRILLED
Video: Diggs’ Ex-Chef Grilled in Court Over $5.5M Demand

It's a big deal -- Diggs is currently without a team after earning more than 1,000 yards and four touchdowns for the Pats last season ... and it's safe to assume some organizations wanted to wait on pursuing him until after the NFL's decision was made.

The 32-year-old has been working out nonstop this offseason ... and even his attorney went to bat for him after the trial, saying he belongs on a team.

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