Carmelo Anthony looks like he has a new lady in his life ... and she's the widow of a slain NFL star.

The retired NBA-star-turned-broadcaster appears alongside Racquel Smith in a series of photos and videos she just posted to Instagram... and it sure seems like they're way more than friends.

Play video content Video: Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith Appear to Soft Launch Relationship Instagram / @rockie91

Racquel is the widow of slain New Orleans Saints star Will Smith, who was shot to death in 2016 during a road rage incident. Racquel was also wounded by gunfire. Smith's killer was convicted and is currently in prison.

Racquel posted snaps from what looks to be a date night with Melo ... and she mixed in a few inspirational quotes, including ... "We are not here long enough to be living unhappy."

As you know ... Carmelo was married to La La Anthony from 2010 until 2021 when she filed for divorce. They share a son, Kiyan. Melo also has a daughter, Genesis, whom he shares with his former partner, Mia Burks.