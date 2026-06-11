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Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith Appear to Soft Launch Relationship

Carmelo Anthony Courting Racquel Smith???

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Carmelo Anthony looks like he has a new lady in his life ... and she's the widow of a slain NFL star.

The retired NBA-star-turned-broadcaster appears alongside Racquel Smith in a series of photos and videos she just posted to Instagram... and it sure seems like they're way more than friends.

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POWER COUPLE
Video: Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith Appear to Soft Launch Relationship
Instagram / @rockie91

Racquel is the widow of slain New Orleans Saints star Will Smith, who was shot to death in 2016 during a road rage incident. Racquel was also wounded by gunfire. Smith's killer was convicted and is currently in prison.

Racquel posted snaps from what looks to be a date night with Melo ... and she mixed in a few inspirational quotes, including ... "We are not here long enough to be living unhappy."

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As you know ... Carmelo was married to La La Anthony from 2010 until 2021 when she filed for divorce. They share a son, Kiyan. Melo also has a daughter, Genesis, whom he shares with his former partner, Mia Burks.

Cheers to Carmelo and Racquel ... and don't forget to "stay melo."

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