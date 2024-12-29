La La Anthony Promises To Be 'Syracuse-Geared Out' At Kiyan's Games

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kiyan Anthony's first action on a Syracuse court is still roughly a year away, but La La Anthony tells TMZ Sports she's already planning her gameday outfits!!!

The mother of the four-star shooting guard -- who she shares with NBA legend Carmelo Anthony -- made it clear to us while leaving the Million Dollar Giveback event in NYC this week that she's "going to be that mom."

"I don't have [the 'fits] yet," she told us, "but I think I'm going to be that mom that's, like, Syracuse-geared out. For sure."

Kiyan committed to Syracuse -- Carmelo's alma mater -- in November ... but he still has one season left of high school ball before he officially begins his Orange tenure.

While 'Cuse fans no doubt want him there ASAP -- the extra wait should give La La plenty of time to make sure she's got all the right Orange garb for 2025.

And, apparently, it'll allow her to amass a load of tickets ... as she vowed to take her celeb pals to Kiyan's games.

"You know we going to come in there," she said. "We going to come in there for sure."