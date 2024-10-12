La La Anthony Says Bronny James Is An Inspiration, But Kiyan's Doing Own Thing

Play video content TMZSports.com

La La Anthony says family friend Bronny James is nothing short of an "inspiration" ... but when it comes to her son Kiyan's basketball journey, she tells TMZ Sports he's "doing his own thing" when making his college decision.

17-year-old Kiyan -- a top-ranked high school hooper in New York -- and the Los Angeles Lakers rookie, 20, have long been compared to each other for years ... especially because of their famous dads.

Bronny, of course, is two years older than Kiyan ... so he got to experience the one-and-done at USC before making it to the Association -- all while Anthony was doing his thing in high school.

Despite Bronny showing a successful route to the league, La La says Kiyan's not looking to copy his approach ... telling us he's looking to pave his own way.

"He's doing his own thing," La La told TMZ Sports this week, "But, Bronny is an inspiration. He's in the NBA right now. He's crushing it and making history playing with his dad."

"That's family to us so nothing but the best to Bronny and Kiyan's doing his thing, too. Makes me really happy."

Kiyan -- who will graduate in 2025 -- has cut down his commitment list to three colleges, including his dad's alma mater, Syracuse ... and La La -- who was married to Carmelo for 11 years -- hopes he makes the best decision for himself.