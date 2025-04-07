Charles Barkley Reignites San Antonio Friendly Feud, 'Got Some Big Bitches'

You Still Got Some Big Bitches!!!

Charles Barkley is back in San Antonio for the NCAA men's basketball championship game on Monday ... and he couldn't leave without reigniting his friendly rivalry with the city -- and their "big ol' women!!"

Barkley added another installment to the playful feud on the stage at the Capital One JamFest Sunday night ... one day after his alma mater lost its Final Four matchup against Florida.

Charles Barkley on Stage in San Antonio😂😂



“San Antonio…..Yes, y’all do got some big ole b*itches” pic.twitter.com/NSJEbBCCfX — Charlie Reynolds (@creynolds1563) April 7, 2025 @creynolds1563

After being handed the mic and thanking everyone in attendance ... Chuck made sure to point out the ladies who call the Alamo City their home.

"Yes, y'all got some big bitches here," he said.

It was a big hit among those in attendance ... who let out a cheer for the classic jab.

Of course, this is Chuck's thing with the area ... and even though it's all been in good fun, he claimed he was told back in 2021 he had to stop joking about the subject on "Inside the NBA."

Play video content MAY 2014 TNT

During an interview at the time, the 62-year-old blamed cancel culture for the ban after a story was written in a local newspaper about his "fat-shaming shtick."

"You can't even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that," he said.