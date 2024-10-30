Charles Barkley Pranked By TNT Crew, 'Y'all Trying To Kill Me!'

... 'Y'all Trying To Kill Me!!!'

Charles Barkley was targeted with yet another prank on the "NBA on TNT" set on Tuesday ... this time, the Hall of Famer was victim to a Halloween-themed smoke attack!!

The Chuckster was at his usual spot on the desk alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson as he weighed in on the New York Knicks ... when out of nowhere, his area started to fill with fog.

Barkley's analysis was quickly derailed ... and he looked puzzled as he started to choke.

"Y'all trying to kill me, man," Barkley joked.

"I've already dodged some bullets, literally, today. Now y'all got me out here -- can't even breathe."

Johnson made a quick quip ... saying he thought Shaq might've opened up a new hookah bar. The Jet followed up ... adding, "I thought Snoop [Dogg] was in the house."

Spooky things are happening in Studio J tonight 😂👻 pic.twitter.com/8y5tjnutYK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 29, 2024 @NBAonTNT

"It's hard to talk when I can't breathe," Barkley said. "Damn, quit smoking me, y'all."

Smith and Johnson pointed the finger at Shaq for the prank ... who couldn't have look more suspicious, but he denied bringing the culprit.

Luckily, Chuck survived the latest act of tomfoolery ... and eventually, the guys got back to talking hoop.