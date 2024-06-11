Charles Barkley Drops F-Bomb During Live Interview At Stanley Cup

Charles Barkley gave an unfiltered interview during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday ... accidentally letting an F-bomb slip on live TV.

It all went down during the second-period intermission of the Oilers vs. Panthers matchup ... when Kyle Bukauskas of SportsNet asked the 11-time All-Star for his thoughts on the series so far.

Charles Barkley drops an accidental F-bomb in an interview with Sportsnet at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"(Sergei) Bobrovsky was f****** amazing. Oops, sorry. I'm sorry. He was freaking amazing. I apologize to y'all kids at home." pic.twitter.com/WzJaeitKrR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Barkley was in the middle of praising Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky ... when all of a sudden, he slipped up and dropped the expletive.

Barkley immediately apologized for cussing ... saying sorry to the reporter and the parents who may have had their kids around.

The reporter didn't seem too bothered by it all ... as he got a good laugh after the F-bomb was uttered.

To Chuck's credit, Bobrovsky did have an impressive performance in Game One ... so the NSFW praise was warranted. The goalie saved all 32 shot attempts in the contest, so yeah, let it rip, buddy.

This isn't the first time these two have been on screen together -- back in June 2022, the two met up at the Stanley Cup for a chat ... and all Barkley could talk about was his looks.

Charles Barkley on CBC, called Kyle Bukauskas the Canadian Tom Brady! 🤣



“I gotta say a couple things. Number one: your hair is fricken awesome.”



pic.twitter.com/rtWhcYmDat — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 21, 2022 @BradGalli