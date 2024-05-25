Adam Silver Says NBA's Negotiations W/ TNT Not Dead Yet, 'We're All Still Talking'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fill in the gravesite and call off the funeral ... Adam Silver says despite all the perception of doom and gloom surrounding the NBA's current negotiations with TNT -- the talks between the sides are NOT dead yet.

The Association's commissioner made it clear while outside of Thursday's White House state dinner in D.C. that he and his org. are still very much open to getting a new deal done with TNT -- this despite reports the parties are far off.

Silver didn't elaborate on where exactly each side is ... but he said, "We're all still talking."

"Who knows how it's going to work out?" he added.

TNT has long held the rights to NBA games ... but after it failed to reach an extension with Silver's league during a 45-day exclusive window earlier this year -- there's a growing sense the Association will have a new dancing partner, or partners, soon.

Reportedly, NBC, Disney and Amazon all have interest in stepping up to the plate with TNT appearing to fade.

If and when an agreement with the network ultimately isn't reached -- the big concern amongst hoops fans is the future of the marquee studio show, "Inside the NBA."

For years, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley have been entertaining fans before, after and during games on the program ... and many have wondered if they'd continue to do so if TNT and the NBA are no longer partners.

Silver, though, didn't seem too concerned about that possible outcome ... saying he fully expects the dream team remain together no matter what.