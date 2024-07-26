IOC Urged To Investigate Convicted Child Rapist's Inclusion In Paris Games

Dutch volleyball star Steven van de Velde, a convicted child rapist, is slated to compete in the Paris Olympics this week ... and the IOC is now facing serious pressure to investigate how he was able to be included in the Games despite his disgraced past.

Van de Velde allegedly raped a 12-year-old back in 2014 -- when he was 19. Authorities claimed he initially met the girl online -- and then flew from Amsterdam to London a short time later to have sexual relations with her -- this despite him being aware of her age. In 2016, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.

However, after serving 12 months behind bars in Britain, he was transferred to the Netherlands, where he was resentenced. Roughly a month later, he was released. Following his time served, he told a local media outlet he was not a pedophile.

The Dutch Volleyball Association then allowed him to return to competition -- which eventually led to him qualifying for this summer's Games, alongside his partner Matthew Immers.

The IOC, though, is now facing backlash for allowing him to step foot on the sand at the picturesque competition court near the Eiffel Tower ... with Ciara Bergman, the CEO of Rape Crisis England & Wales, calling for an official probe into the matter.

"If you can rape a child and still compete in the Olympics, despite all athletes signing a declaration promising to be a role model, that is just shocking," Bergman said, according to The Guardian.

"How did we get here? How did we get to a place where raping a child is seen as less important than the medal someone might win at the Olympics? It’s just extraordinary. I think there has to be some kind of investigation into this and how it was allowed to happen. It has to be a moment for real thinking and real change."

The Dutch Olympic Committee told BBC it will continue to stand by its decision to include Van de Velde, who officials say has "sought and received professional counseling" since the conviction.

"Van de Velde has consistently remained transparent about the case which he refers to as the most significant misstep of his life. He deeply regrets the consequences of his actions for those involved."

Pieter van den Hoogenband, Chef de mission for the 2024 Netherlands Olympic team, also pointed out that Van De Velde has played in several competitions since the conviction, including World Cups.