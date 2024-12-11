Hailee Steinfeld Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

Hailee Steinfeld is ringing in her 28th birthday today, and we’ve rounded up some of her most fire looks to celebrate the occasion in style!

The Oscar nominee has been in the game since she was a kid ... but these pics prove she’s all grown up now -- serving up a collection of sizzling mirror selfies that scream style and confidence.

As you can see, Hailee's natural beauty shines through, especially in those bare-faced snaps where she proves makeup is totally optional.

Hailee keeps it real by sharing gym selfies, proving her work isn’t all about the glitz -- though, let’s be honest, even mid-workout, she’s serving major glam vibes.

She’s a total knockout, but for anyone holding out hope -- sorry, folks! Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen put a ring on it last month.