Josh Allen Says He Was 'Very Nervous' For Hailee Steinfeld Proposal

Josh Allen is calm, cool and collected under pressure ... but he was anything but when he had a ring in his pocket -- admitting he was shaking in his boots when he proposed to his now-fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

The engaged couple took part in a Q&A a week after their big news was made public ... peeling back the curtains and letting fans in on their relationship.

The actress/singer asked the Buffalo Bills quarterback for his take on their "most magical day" as he came off as "so chill" at the time ... but he revealed that wasn't the case.

"I was very nervous," Allen said. "I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."

As for what Allen said when he got on one knee ... Josh remembers saying he couldn't wait any longer to propose -- as they have a family to start making!!

After Steinfeld said "yes," Allen says he was relieved his plans remained a secret leading up to it all.

"It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy," Allen said.