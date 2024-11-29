Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged ... announcing the news in a romantic Instagram post on Friday.

The actress and the Buffalo Bills QB posted a photo of Allen down on one knee asking Steinfeld to marry him with a beautiful sunset coloring the scene, framed by a gorgeous flower arch.

Hailee leans down and plants a kiss on Josh's mouth in the snap ... with the caption reading "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️" -- indicating he popped the question one week ago.

Tons of candles surround the couple in the shot ... stood up on the grassy flat overlooking the ocean where the two officially agreed to tie the knot.

Rumors about Josh and Hailee's engagement began circulating this morning on social media ... and, this is clearly the couple confirming all the chatter's true.

The soon-to-be newlyweds were first romantically linked back in May 2023 ... with the two first posting a pic cozying up at a sushi dinner.

Hailee and Josh took a couples trip down to Mexico shortly after their dinner date ... gettin' frisky in a hot tub and locking lips at a table on the same trip.

While they've stayed out of the spotlight for the most party ... Allen's teammate Dion Dawkins revealed his buddy was deeply in love with the "Hawkeye" star back in March -- confirming their relationship's the real deal.

BTW ... Allen had a bye week last week -- so, his first game since getting engaged is Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers show up in Buffalo to take on the Bills.

Unclear if Hailee will be there ... or if she's already busy with wedding planning.