Helicopter Crashes Into Hudson River in New York City

Play video content Bruce Wall

A helicopter plummeted from the skies above New York City on Thursday, crashing into the Hudson River -- and the terrifying incident was caught on video.

Multiple people have been killed, according to various local reports. Several shocked eyewitnesses recorded the yellow chopper on video -- a portion of it can be seen at the surface .... while the rest appears to be submerged.

Helicopter crashed in Hudson! The chopper broke off midair and dropped!! pic.twitter.com/KpQGmM8x25 — Avirbhaw(Avi) Rakesh (@AvirbhawRakesh) April 10, 2025 @AvirbhawRakesh

According to police, the helicopter came down near Pier 25, between West Street and Canal Street shortly after 3 PM local time.

Witnesses reportedly described hearing a "loud thumping noise" at the time of the crash.

Emergency boats responded to the crash and reportedly pulled 2 people from the craft. Life-saving efforts were performed on at least one victim. It's unclear how many people were in the craft, but it's believed at least 5 people were on board ... 2 adults (a man and a woman) ... and 3 kids.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.