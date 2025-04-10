Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Helicopter Crashes Into Hudson River in New York City

Published
A helicopter plummeted from the skies above New York City on Thursday, crashing into the Hudson River -- and the terrifying incident was caught on video.

Multiple people have been killed, according to various local reports. Several shocked eyewitnesses recorded the yellow chopper on video -- a portion of it can be seen at the surface .... while the rest appears to be submerged.

According to police, the helicopter came down near Pier 25, between West Street and Canal Street shortly after 3 PM local time.

Witnesses reportedly described hearing a "loud thumping noise" at the time of the crash.

Emergency boats responded to the crash and reportedly pulled 2 people from the craft. Life-saving efforts were performed on at least one victim. It's unclear how many people were in the craft, but it's believed at least 5 people were on board ... 2 adults (a man and a woman) ... and 3 kids.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

Story developing ...

