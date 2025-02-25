Southwest Plane Just Misses Hitting Private Jet on Airport Runway, on Video

Play video content

The aviation experience just got a little scarier, if that was even possible -- a major tragedy was narrowly averted this morning on a runway in Chicago.

Hold on to your seats -- terrifying footage shows a Southwest Airlines jet plane aborting its landing at Midway Airport Tuesday morning, when a Challenger 350 private jet on the runway taxied into its path seconds before what would’ve been a devastating collision.

As you can see, the Southwest Airlines plane nearly touched down on the runway before its quick-thinking pilot pulled off a heroic move, yanking the plane back up into the air for an emergency go-around -- just a few hundred yards away from the private jet.

The pilot’s actions straight-up saved lives, and the plane, arriving from Nebraska, later landed safe and sound ... with Southwest confirming the crew followed safety protocols, and everything ended without a hitch.

The details are still murky about the Tennessee-bound private jet -- whether they saw the plane coming in, and the number of people onboard. The FAA is launching an investigation into the incident.