Delta Airlines Plane Crashes at Toronto Airport, Flips Upside Down

Scary incident on Delta Airlines ... a plane crashed and flipped upside down after landing.

Footage from Toronto Pearson International Airport shows the fuselage flipped over on a snowy runway ... with emergency crews responding.

New video of Delta plane crash at Toronto Pearson. Hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/C5NfWYm9OR — kur (@ghstlykrxd) February 17, 2025 @ghstlykrxd

Smoke is billowing from the fuselage and the exterior of the Delta commercial jet looks burned ... and it appears the wings and tail are broken off.

The airport says the incident happened Monday when a Delta flight from Minneapolis was landing.

The airfield is being cleared of ice and snow after a weekend storm dumped over 8 inches of snow on the airport, and it looks like the weather may have played a role here.

Fortunately, Toronto Pearson says "all passengers and crew are accounted for." Reports say there were about 80 people onboard.

Photos appear to show passengers being loaded off the flipped plane ... walking out of the overturned cabin door.

There's been a slew of plane crashes recently, including commercial flights like this one.