Fighter Jet Crashes in San Diego, Caught on Video

A fighter jet crashed in San Diego Wednesday ... and, video captured the plane coming down to the earth in a shocking freefall.

Check out the viral video of a two-seat EA-18G Growler plummeting out of the sky ... appearing in a flash before disappearing behind some buildings ... and, authorities say the ship crashed into the ocean.

Fighter jet crash in San Diego Bay near Kona Kai Marina. Security footage pic.twitter.com/mHSXxYUMGH — Jack Fischetti (@Jack_Fischetti) February 12, 2025 @Jack_Fischetti

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue, the two pilots in the small craft ejected before it hit the San Diego Bay ... and, the Coast Guard says a fishing vessel rescued them shortly after the incident.

The two pilots are in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard ... a miracle given the shocking nature of the crash.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Christopher Sappey tells TMZ ... the Navy jet is down in the harbor. We're told the Coast Guard didn't assist in rescue efforts, but they are enforcing a safety zone around the crash site.

Of course, airplane safety is on everyone's minds these days after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with the side of an American Airlines flight, killing 67 people two weeks ago.

It's still unclear what caused that crash ... though Donald Trump and other conservatives have implied diversity hiring may have caused the tragedy.

Since that D.C. crash, a plane in Philadelphia went down -- and two planes in Seattle collided too. Even celebs are being affected by the crashes -- 'cause Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil's girlfriend survived a brutal crash in Arizona.