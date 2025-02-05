2 Planes Collide on Seattle Airport Tarmac, on Video

Yet another scary plane incident has left travelers rattled in the U.S. ... this time, 2 jets collided with each other on the tarmac at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

A Delta spokesperson tells TMZ ... Wednesday morning, Delta Flight 1921 from Vancouver touched down for a layover and collided with a taxiing Japan Airlines plane.

🚨BREAKING: another plane mishap at seatac (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) WA

According to the rep, the Delta plane -- a Boeing 737 carrying 142 customers on board -- was in the middle of de-icing when it made contact with the other airplane's wing tip.

There are currently no reports of injuries to crew or passengers. The airline is apologizing "for the experience and delay in travels."

We're told customers were re-accommodated onto a new aircraft, with Delta planning to work with all aviation stakeholders to investigate the cause of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement, claiming the right wing of Japan Airlines Flight 68 struck the tail of the Delta plane at about 10:40 AM PT ... and the "aircraft were in an area that is not under air traffic control."

Some incoming flights were temporarily paused following the collision ... though, a rep for the airport tells TMZ the situation has had a "minimal impact to airport operations."

One passenger, named Jackie Patton, told North Shore News the ordeal was jarring, with a loud "scary" noise and a few seconds of shaking. She added ... "Everyone had a shocked reaction. No one knew what had happened."

Jackie said she was already afraid to fly after the recent aviation tragedies in Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia ... 74 people died in the separate crashes.