Airport Workers Arrested Over Alleged Leaked D.C. Plane Crash Video
Two Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority workers were arrested after allegedly leaking surveillance video to the media showing last week's deadly mid-air collision of an American Airlines jet plane and a military helicopter.
21-year-old Mohamed Lamine Mbengue of Maryland was arrested on January 31 and charged with computer trespass. He was booked and released on his own recognizance, according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson.
Additionally, the spokesperson says following further police investigation, 45-year-old Jonathan Savoy of Maryland was arrested and charged with computer trespass and released on a summons by the magistrate.
According to ABC News, the leaked video in question was obtained exclusively by CNN.
It's still not clear what caused the deadly crash last Thursday which claimed the lives of 67 people. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.