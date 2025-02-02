United Airlines Plane Catches Fire During Takeoff at Houston Airport

Play video content Fox 26 Houston

A United Airlines plane taking off from Houston and heading to New York was evacuated after experiencing an engine issue and catching fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells TMZ ... the crew of the Airbus A319 safely aborted takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a reported engine issue around 8:35 AM on Sunday.

The 104 passengers and 5 crew members deplaned on the runway through a combination of slides and stairs and were bused to the terminal.

United Airlines tells TMZ ... "During takeoff, United flight 1382 received an indication about one engine and halted the takeoff while still on the runway." They went on to say there were no reported injuries.

FOX 26 Houston obtained video from someone on the aircraft. In the video you see the wing of the plane on fire. In the video you hear a flight attendant ask for the passengers to remained seated. One passenger was overheard saying, "No, it's on fire!"