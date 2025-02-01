All 6 Aboard Air Ambulance Were Killed in Philly Crash, Mexico President Confirms

All six people aboard a medical ambulance plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Philadelphia were killed ... a grim confirmation from Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who says aboard were all nationals.

In a statement posted to X ... translated to English, Pardo said, "I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States. The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends."

Federal Aviation Administration confirmed there were six people on the Learjet 55, including a pediatric patient. The agency said the plane was heading to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before jetting back to Tijuana, Mexico.

The child was being transported home, according to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold, per the Associated Press, after receiving treatment at a Philly hospital.

