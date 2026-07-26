Nolan Wells: United Cajun Navy Pushes Back on 'Fully Clothed' Debate, Says Crump Lied

The United Cajun Navy is pushing back against the ongoing debate over claims about Nolan Wells' clothing when he was found, saying the focus on the phrase "fully clothed" is taking attention away from the facts.

In a statement posted online, the United Cajun Navy said Wells was wearing only swim trunks when he was discovered and denied ever telling attorney Ben Crump or Wells' family that he was found "fully clothed."

"Did Attorney Crump lie about UCN? Yes," the organization wrote, claiming it never spoke with Crump and never provided information that Wells was found fully clothed.

The United Cajun Navy also addressed comments from its president, Todd Terrell, who previously used the phrase "fully clothed" during an interview. The organization said the wording was misunderstood, explaining that Todd's use of the term meant Wells was not naked and was wearing swim trunks.

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According to UCN, the key point is that Wells was found wearing swim trunks and not additional clothing.

The organization accused critics of turning the wording into a distraction, writing that the debate over "fully clothed" was being used to shift attention away from what it called a "press conference blunder."

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The controversy comes after public scrutiny grew over statements made about the circumstances surrounding Wells' death and the information shared publicly during a recent press conference.

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Crump issued a statement Saturday ... saying the dispute has never been about attacking anyone ... and that his sole purpose is to determine what happened to Nolan on Horn Island on July 4.

He said he'll stand by the truth no matter whom it implicates or exonerates, while demanding full transparency into the investigation.

As you know ... Nolan's body was found two days after he went missing -- and, while authorities have said he drowned, his family and Crump have vehemently disagreed with the official narrative.