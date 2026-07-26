Paige Spiranac Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?! Hot Shots

Are Paige Spiranac's looks over the years up to par?!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the professional golf player rockin' a form-fitting dress for the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala (left).

And, nearly a decade later, Paige keeps puttin' up stellar snaps seen here in a near-identical color dress (right).

We know y'all Tapped In to her voluptuous bikini shots a few weeks ago, so that begs this important question: Good Genes or Good Docs?!