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Paige Spiranac Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?! Hot Shots

Paige Spiranac Then & Now Good Genes or Good Docs?! Hot Shots Through The Years!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Are Paige Spiranac's looks over the years up to par?!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the professional golf player rockin' a form-fitting dress for the 2017 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala (left).

And, nearly a decade later, Paige keeps puttin' up stellar snaps seen here in a near-identical color dress (right).

Paige Spiranac Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Paige Spiranac Hot Shots Launch Gallery

We know y'all Tapped In to her voluptuous bikini shots a few weeks ago, so that begs this important question: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

VOTE NOW!

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