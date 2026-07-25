Larry the Cable Guy Recovering After Scary Hospitalization

Larry the Cable Guy is on the mend after a sudden illness landed him in the hospital.

A rep for the stand-up comedian tells TMZ ... Larry was hospitalized in Lincoln, Nebraska, late Thursday night, where doctors diagnosed him with appendicitis.

After a couple days laid up in bed, we're told he was released from the hospital Saturday. He's already home and feeling much better.

While his stint in the hospital didn't affect any live comedy shows, he did have to postpone taping episodes of his new CBS series "American Mayhem" -- a weekly comedy clip show kind of like "American's Funniest Home Videos."