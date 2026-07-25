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Larry the Cable Guy Recovering After Scary Hospitalization

Larry the Cable Guy Rushed to Hospital With Appendicitis ... Now Recovering at Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Larry the Cable Guy is on the mend after a sudden illness landed him in the hospital.

A rep for the stand-up comedian tells TMZ ... Larry was hospitalized in Lincoln, Nebraska, late Thursday night, where doctors diagnosed him with appendicitis.

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After a couple days laid up in bed, we're told he was released from the hospital Saturday. He's already home and feeling much better.

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While his stint in the hospital didn't affect any live comedy shows, he did have to postpone taping episodes of his new CBS series "American Mayhem" -- a weekly comedy clip show kind of like "American's Funniest Home Videos."

These postponed tapings will be rescheduled for when Larry can 'Git-R-Done!'

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