'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio's Daughter Rushed to ER Following Brain Bleed Hospitalization

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio's daughter, Hannah, has been rushed to the hospital as she continues to grapple with the side effects from a scary brain bleed from an unknown source.

Kenny Niedermeier shared the sad news on his Instagram Story late Friday night, telling fans their 13-year-old daughter was admitted to the emergency room earlier that day due to her physical symptoms getting worse.

She's undergoing more testing, and despite the health scare, Kenny said Hannah remains in "good spirits."

As we reported, Hannah wound up in the emergency room in Mexico before being transported to the ICU in Phoenix, Arizona nearly two weeks ago for a brain bleed. TMZ obtained an exclusive photo of the three together.

She underwent extensive testing during her week-long hospital stay, and they have been unable to determine the cause of her medical emergency.

She was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, and Kenny told TMZ Hannah was taking it easy and sleeping a lot as she recovered and prepared for more testing.

While her physical condition had improved since her initial hospitalization -- during which she experienced weakness in half her body -- Kenny told us Thursday she was still suffering from partial blindness, weakness, and shaking, and was still on preventative anti-seizure medication and brain swelling medication.

He also gave TMZ an update on Armando's temporary visa status -- we broke the news he was issued an emergency visa so he could be by Hannah's side after days of working with lawmakers to make it happen.