'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Rubio Forced to Leave America As Daughter Recovers

Armando Niedermeier-Rubio is still having visa issues as his daughter, Hannah, remains stateside as doctors try to figure out how she ended up with a brain bleed, TMZ has learned.

The '90 Day Fiancé' star's husband, Kenny Niedermeier, tells TMZ ... Armando's still waiting for his visa extension ... and he has to head for the border on Sunday to find out if it went through.

Kenny says Armando has to fully cross the border just to turn around and meet with U.S. Border Patrol ... who will tell him whether or not his extension was approved.

He tells us it's "touch and go" and there's "uncertainty" about what will happen. The good news is Kenny says Hannah's made a lot of improvement ... but a lot of things remain a medical mystery for now.

Play video content Video: '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Kenny, Armando Reunite in U.S. as Daughter Remains in ICU Armando Niedermeier-Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier

Kenny says she's been getting a variety of scans -- like MRIs and CT scans -- and hopes they'll know more about what's going on after she has her next one.

According to Kenny, Hannah's still suffering from partial blindness, weakness, and shaking, and still on preventative anti-seizure medication and brain swelling medication.

Kenny says she's not stuck in bed, but is taking everything easy ... adding that the weakness in her right arm and hand makes things tough. Kenny explained she's resting and sleeping a lot.

He tells us she'll definitely be in Arizona for over a month. Kenny's going to stay with her ... but hasn't snagged an apartment.