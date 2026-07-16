'90 Day Fiancé' Star Armando Cries Over Daughter's Brain Bleed As He Awaits Answers

"90 Day Fiancé" star Armando Niedermeier-Rubio broke down in tears as he updated fans on his teenage daughter continued hospitalization due to a brain bleed.

Armando shared the emotional message Thursday -- two days after Hannah was airlifted from Mexico to a hospital in Phoenix -- and said the MRI results and all other testing have given no answers about why there is blood in her brain. He said she will go for more intense tests, which scares him.

In the video, Armando is sobbing ... saying he doesn't want to lose his baby girl.

Earlier Thursday, TMZ confirmed doctors were still trying to find answers relating to Hannah's brain bleed, and revealed the blood is in the center of her brain rather than on top near her skull.

The reason Armando didn't film this video at the hospital ... he was turned away at the border after trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico, where he lives with his child.

Armando and husband Kenny Niedermeier are still trying to obtain a marriage visa.

TMZ has reached out to their immigration lawyer for comment ... so far, no word back.

Kenny told us Wednesday he was rushing to the hospital to be with Hannah, cutting short his trip back home to Ohio for an unexpected funeral.