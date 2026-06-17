'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Bodycam Footage Shows Domestic Battery Arrest

"90 Day Fiancé" star Thais Ramone's domestic battery arrest is now coming into sharper focus ... because TMZ has obtained police bodycam footage from the incident involving her estranged husband, Patrick Mendes.

The police video, obtained by TMZ, captures officers responding to Patrick's Nevada home on May 22 after he reported an alleged domestic violence incident involving Thais.

According to the police report, which TMZ previously obtained, Patrick told officers Thais slapped him in the face during a heated argument just days after he served her with divorce papers. In the footage, Patrick claims he went to Thais' home so their child could say goodbye before Thais departed for Brazil.

In the bodycam footage, officers can be seen interviewing both parties separately as they piece together what allegedly happened inside the residence. Patrick tells police the argument escalated after Thais became upset over his presence in the home, and he claims she struck him with an open hand.

As we previously reported ... cops documented visible marks on Patrick's face that they believed were consistent with his account. In the footage we obtained, Patrick is seen providing video evidence of the alleged slap.

Play video content Video: Patrick Mendes Speaks with Police After DV Incident with Thais Ramone

Meanwhile, Thais tells officers Patrick had been "controlling" during their relationship, while acknowledging the confrontation, she maintains she acted in self-defense.

After speaking with both parties and reviewing the circumstances, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Thais for domestic battery. The footage shows police informing her of the arrest before taking her into custody.

The former couple's divorce proceedings remain ongoing.

At the time, Thais' representative told TMZ, "Situations involving relationships and family dynamics are rarely black and white, and she has no interest in escalating negativity publicly."

The rep added, "Anyone who truly knows Thais knows she is a devoted mother, deeply family-oriented, and someone who has always led with heart."