Donald Trump Scorches Jeanine Pirro After She Drops David Hearn Charge Over Alleged Reflecting Pool Vandalism

Donald Trump just lashed out at U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro after she decided to dismiss a felony charge against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Check out 47's scorching Truth Social post from Saturday morning ... he says he "100%" disagrees with Pirro and doesn't know what she was thinking when her office decided to file a motion to drop the charge.

He says he believes the damage was caused by vandalism -- including the "big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters" on the grass near the pool ... which is an anti-Trump reference.

He feverishly concludes, "There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!"

On Friday, federal prosecutors conceded the damage to the reflecting pool was "the result of a botched installation and not vandalism" ... despite Trump stomping his feet that the high-profile $14 million renovation he ordered was ruined due to public disorder.

If you remember, the new blue lining of the reflection pool began peeling as the water turned green with an algae bloom in mid-June ... just two weeks after the project was completed.

Trump pushed for aggressive prosecution for those involved ... even arresting individuals like the former Olympic canoeist, who touched a loose piece of the lining.

Hearn pleaded not guilty during his indictment after telling TMZ, "these charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American."

He went on, "On the eve of our nation's Independence Day, Americans should be deeply concerned by the misuse of government power against an ordinary citizen based on a concocted narrative."