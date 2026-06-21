Ex-Olympian Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Former Olympic canoeist David Hearn is in hot water with the law -- and President Trump -- after getting arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to a new report.

Hearn -- a three-time U.S. Olympian who competed in the canoe slalom -- stopped while on a 52-mile bike ride to take a look at the Reflecting Pool after its recent $14 Million renovation that was championed by Trump, The Washington Post reports.

The 67-year-old Hearn told the publication that all he did was reach into the water and touch a piece of partially detached pool liner to see what it felt like.

Moments later, the U.S. Park Police swooped in and arrested him for misdemeanor destruction of government property, according to The Post.

Hearn told the paper that he was held at the Park Police facility for about five hours before he was released Friday night. He adamantly denied destroying, breaking or peeling off any portion of the Reflecting Pool.