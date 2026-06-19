Three Narco-Terrorists Blown to Bits During U.S. Boat Strike, Video Shows

A bunch of alleged narco-terrorists were blown straight to hell courtesy of the U.S. military — and it was all caught on video!

U.S. Southern Command General Francis L. Donovan ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a boat identified as a Designated Terrorist Organization with three purported drug traffickers aboard.

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In the video, posted late Thursday on X, you can see the vessel traveling through the waters of the Eastern Pacific when, suddenly, it explodes after being hit by the kinetic strike.

General Donovan confirmed all 3 men on the boat were turned into dust. On the American side, nobody suffered so much as a scratch.