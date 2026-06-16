FBI Reportedly Foils Attack On UFC Freedom 250 Event Involving Explosive Drones

A terrifying terror plot involving explosive drones aimed at this weekend’s UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington, D.C., was reportedly foiled by the FBI.

Federal officials told Fox News Digital the plot called for explosive-packed drones to strike buildings near the UFC event, triggering chaos and a mass evacuation. Authorities allege the goal was to funnel panicked crowds into the path of a sniper team that had already been positioned nearby.

"Capitalist elites" and "billionaires" were reportedly targeted, plus politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

The FBI, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, busted the alleged scheme and had 5 suspects in custody by Monday, per Fox News Digital. Investigators say they’ve also identified 23 people believed to be connected to the operation thanks to Signal chats that allegedly showed them discussing attacking the UFC event.

Authorities reportedly learned of the planned attack on June 10 and first arrested an allegedly affiliated individual in Cincinatti. Other organizers reportedly planned to travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 to kick off the operation.

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TMZ has reached out to the FBI and Department of Justice for comment ... so far, no word back. Police in Washington, D.C. directed us to federal agencies.