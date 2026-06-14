UFC Freedom 250 Opening Fight Ends W/ Brutal KO!

The first fight of the night is officially in the books ... and it ended with a crazy KO!

WHAT A FINISH DIEGO pic.twitter.com/juZQL8iNQs @SpinninBackfist

Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia were first to fight -- and they made history as the first fighters to scrap on the White House's lawn -- and it was fun!

Garcia, ranked 9th, started off strong, getting the better of Lopes, ranked 2nd, in the first round ... but that was until Diego cracked Steve with a left on the chin, rocking his opp.

Mean Machine fired back, landing a heavy shot of his own, but he was hurt ... and could not recover.

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Garcia ended up on his back and ate a ground and pound shots before referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

The fight actually felt normal. If you weren't aware it was outside and on the white House lawn, you'd have no idea this wasn't your average UFC event.

Of course, it's anything but ... bottom line, it was a great start to the card!