Patrick Peterson Against Tom Brady's Potential WWE Run, 'Just Let It Be'

... 'Just Let It Be'

Play video content Video: Patrick Peterson Says Tom Brady Shouldn't Make the Jump to WWE TMZSports.com

Tom Brady and Logan Paul are in talks to squash their beef in WWE, but one fellow former NFL great wants the GOAT to stay on the couch.

TMZ Sports caught up with three-time First-team All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson at Billy "Swagga" Vance's golf invitational last week ... and had to ask about TB12 potentially taking his talents to wrestling.

Turns out ... P2 isn't a fan. At all.

"Tom don't wanna go to WWE," Peterson said. "He's a quarterback -- and I know Tom is a tough guy. I had the opportunity to be around Tom a bunch of times."

"He is a hard-nosed Michigan man. Those Michigan men, they definitely wear their heart on their sleeve, but the WWE, Tom? Just let it be. Just let it be, man."

Chances are the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team selection's warning won't sway Brady ... as we reported recently WWE and the QB are in ongoing negotiations to make something happen.

We also asked Peterson about another hot topic -- grass vs. turf for NFL stadiums ... and he had an equally passionate take.