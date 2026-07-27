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Tony Romo Backs Out Of Golf Tournament After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo Can't Swing Golf Tournament ... Days After OWI Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty / Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Composite

Tony Romo seemingly needs some time out of the spotlight following his OWI arrest -- as the former Dallas Cowboys superstar backed out of a golf tournament in Texas.

Romo was slated to compete in the 56th M&P Group Texas State Open this week, as he does every year ... but the host course, the Cascades Country Club, revealed on Sunday that would not be the case in 2026.

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"Although we're disappointed he won't be joining us, we're still looking forward to an exciting week of competitive golf," the club told local station KLTV.

A Q&A was on the docket for Monday as well ... and that has been scrapped.

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As we previously reported, the current CBS Sports analyst was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence on Thursday ... after he was pulled over on a high-rise bridge while going southbound on I-43.

He had just finished competing at the 125th Wisconsin Amateur Championship ... which wasn't his best outing, as he finished 35-over par.

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Officers say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests that night too ... and he was taken into custody.

Romo seemed to be okay as he posed for his mug shot ... grinning from ear to ear.

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Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Aside from his lengthy career with America's Team, Romo is often found on the golf course ... and has competed in plenty of tournaments over the years, where he's got a rep for being one of the best athlete-golfers.