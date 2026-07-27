Kyle Shanahan Nearly Lost Eye In Car Crash ... Chris Simms Says

Kyle Shanahan survived a horrific car wreck earlier this month, and now we're learning just how close the 49ers head coach was to suffering a permanent, life-altering injury, according to his close friend.

Shanahan's close buddy, Chris Simms, revealed some unknown details about the crash and Kyle's injuries during "PFT Live" on Monday, and it's scary stuff.

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"All of the sudden one day I get a text from Kyle's wife, Mandy," Simms recounted, "And it's like, ‘Oh no, Kyle’s been a part of some horrible accident.’ And she sent us some pictures right off the bat, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’"

Chris then ticked off some of the injuries Shanahan's still nursing.

"Broken ribs, 40 stitches in the face, the broken nose, broken left hand. Of course, the bad concussion. But when you first see it, and it’s fresh, and some of the cuts are still wide open, I mean, it’s jarring."

Simms continued ... "He was this close to maybe losing his right eye, right? The scar is so big right here. And so all that stuff was just crazy to see."

Chris also revealed the crash left Kyle deeply shaken, with the coach realizing he could've lost his life.

Of course, news of the accident didn't surface until this weekend ... 11 days after the July 14 crash.

Authorities told TMZ Sports the two-vehicle wreck occurred at an intersection in Palo Alto around 6:13 PM. Police and the fire department responded to the scene, and Shanahan was taken to the hospital.