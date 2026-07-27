Andy Reid Addresses Shooting Of Eric Bieniemy's Wife, Updates Condition

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Speaks on Eric Bieniemy Family After Wife's Shooting Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid publicly addressed the shooting of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s wife ... and the Kansas City Chiefs head coach provided an encouraging update on Mia's condition.

Big Red made the comments while speaking to reporters after practice at training camp in Missouri on Monday, opening up with a statement expressing support for his longtime assistant.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family,” Reid said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them. I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He's got a great support group here, as does his family."

The 3x Super Bowl-winning coach then provided a welcome update on 57-year-old Mia's condition, after she was reportedly hit at least twice ... in the torso and arm.

"Mia is stable, which is a plus," Reid said.

Bieniemy was shot at the family's home in Virginia shortly before 7:30 PM Sunday. The couple's youngest son, 27-year-old Elijah Bieniemy, was arrested and charged in the violent incident.

Elijah, who is charged with Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Discharge of a Firearm Inside of a Dwelling, is currently being held without bond in a Loudoun County Jail.

Reid also revealed Eric left camp to be by his wife's side in the hospital, and said there was no timetable for his return.