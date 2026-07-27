Chiefs Coach Eric Bieniemy's Wife Shot At Home, Son Arrested

UPDATE

8:00 AM PT -- Officials say Eric and Mia Bieniemy's son, Elijah, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling as a result of the shooting.

Mia sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot at their home in Virginia ... and is currently being treated for "serious injuries."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said officers arrived at the Bieniemy residence in Ashburn, Virginia, around 7:30 PM. Sources told ESPN 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy was hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

Officials confirmed a person was receiving medical care ... but did not reveal the individual's identity.

Eric was with the Chiefs in Missouri earlier in the day as part of the team's early training camp schedule.

Around 8 PM, the LCSO alerted locals to avoid the area ... as there was a heavy law enforcement presence near Bieniemy's home.

The Chiefs told the outlet they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family," but did not share an update on Mia's status.

Eric coached at Kansas City from 2013-2022, serving as the offensive coordinator for four years before bouncing around to the Washington Commanders, UCLA and Chicago Bears. He rejoined the Chiefs earlier this year as the O.C.