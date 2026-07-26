Ex-Colts Linebacker Daniel Adongo Deported by ICE

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Daniel Adongo has been deported from the United States ... with federal immigration officials saying the ex-NFL player was removed after overstaying his visa and accumulating a criminal record.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Adongo -- a native of Kenya -- was removed from the country on June 20 after a Department of Justice immigration judge ordered his removal in March, according to Fox News.

According to ICE, Adongo remained in the U.S. after his visa expired in 2016. Officials say he was subject to mandatory detention under the Laken Riley Act -- which requires the detention of non-U.S. citizens who commit certain crimes.

During the last decade, Adongo was arrested multiple times, according to authorities. ICE says his criminal history includes arrests for felony intimidation, battery and disorderly conduct. He was also convicted in 2020 of criminal mischief causing damage and sentenced to one year in jail.

"This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is now safer since he's been removed," ICE Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Douglas Thompson said in a statement. "Those who violate immigration law are held equally accountable, including former professional athletes."

Adongo's path to the NFL was anything but traditional. The Kenyan athlete was recruited to the United States as a rugby player before making the leap to football, signing with the Colts and appearing with the team during the 2013 through 2015 seasons.