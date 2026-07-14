Folarin Balogun Says Controversy From Trump's FIFA Call Negatively Affected Team

U.S. soccer star Folarin Balogun says he was initially thrilled when his red card suspension was put on ice, clearing the way for him to play ... but the joy faded fast when the striker saw the controversy was shaking up his teammates, who were routed by Belgium.

Balogun appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday when he was asked about President Donald Trump's intervention, describing the roller coaster of emotions he experienced.

Folarin Balogun tells CBS Mornings what was going through his mind when he received a red card at the U.S. men’s #WorldCup game against Bosnia and Herzegovina: “I was definitely in shock.”



He said he was “happy to be back on the team” after President Trump spoke to FIFA… pic.twitter.com/zY6Y46Tmjc @CBSMornings

"My initial reaction was I was happy to be back on the team, but when I kind of started to reflect I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves 'cause it's something that is so unique," Balogun explained.

"The closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus the best I could. But it was difficult. A lot of outside noise and that's hard to avoid."

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says He Didn't Order FIFA to Revoke Folarin Balogun Red Card

The U.S. lost the Round of 16 game, 4-1, ending their World Cup ride.

The match, in some ways, was overshadowed by red card controversy ... a penalty Balogun picked up early in the second half in the United States 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun was shown a red card after this play 🟥



USA is now down to 10 players.



(via @FOXSports)pic.twitter.com/q9jpoPI1wS @BleacherReport

By the letter of the law, Balogun -- arguably playing the best soccer on the team at the time -- would've missed the do-or-die clash against Belgium.

Soccer fans across the country were outraged -- arguing the initial call was pure BS.

Of course, that's when POTUS got involved, hitting the line of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to request the soccer body take a hard look at the controversial penalty.

You know the rest ... FIFA tossed the suspension (in favor of a one-year probationary period) and Balogun played, though in the end, according to the man himself, it might've had unintended, negative consequences.