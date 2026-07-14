Tom Holland Opens Up On 'Humbling' Erling Haaland Experience, He Ignored Me!

Play video content Video: Tom Holand Says He Had a 'Humbling' Experience Meeting Erling Haaland NBC

There's no Holland and Haaland bromance on the horizon -- Tom Holland admitted he tried to link up with soccer superstar Erling Haaland last month ... and to his surprise, he got completely ignored!!

The 'Spider-Man' actor owned up to the snub on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on Monday ... when the host mentioned a recent social media post detailing his failed attempt to be bros.

Holland explained the two were near each other at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix ... so he thought he'd shoot his shot and send him a message.

Turns out, Haaland wasn't interested in being buds.

“That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors," Holland said. "I’ll text him, I'll take him to dinner ... not even a response. Not an excuse, not, ‘I’m busy tonight, I’m playing football.' Nada.”

When Fallon asked if he'd still like to hang out, Holland admitted Haaland might not be interested after his England squad beat Norway on Saturday ... but praised the athlete as an "absolute legend."

Haaland stole the hearts of countless fans during the FIFA World Cup ... really embracing his time in America and documenting his experience on his social media channels -- like when he copped a taxidermied raccoon and other critters in Texas.