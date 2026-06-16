Tom Holland Insinuates He Got Married to Zendaya in New Interview

'They Were All There'

Tom Holland is finally addressing his rumored marriage to Zendaya ... and he's suggesting the big day has already come and gone.

In the new issue of Esquire, the 'Spider-Man' star sat down for a wide-ranging interview ... and talked a smidgen about speculation surrouding his alleged wedding to Zendaya.

Tom says his grandmother saw a bunch of A.I. photos of the famous couple on their purported wedding day in Lake Como and she thought she hadn't been invited. But Tom says he sent his grandma a message calming her fears.

When asked if he had to do the same with other family members, Tom responded, "No, because they were all there." Bingo! Biggest clue yet the two are now husband and wife.

As you may recall, reports first surfaced that the couple had gotten hitched following Zendaya's 2025 Golden Globes appearance in which she flashed a diamond ring on the red carpet.

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Then, in March, Zendaya's fashion stylist, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood that Z's wedding to Tom had already gone down, and everyone missed it.

Play video content Video: Zendaya Addresses AI Wedding Photos of Her and Tom Holland ABC

Zendaya then went on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show and kind of addressed the elephant in the room, but not really.