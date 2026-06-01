Zendaya's Rue Bennett Dies From Fentanyl Overdose in 'Euphoria' Series Finale

"Euphoria" was full of surprises this season, but last night's series finale was the biggest shocker of all -- with Zendaya's character dying of a drug overdose!

Sunday's "Euphoria" Season 3 finale saw Zendaya's Rue Bennett ingesting Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, which were purposely left out for her by crime lord Alamo Brown, causing her to overdose.

Alamo wanted Rue dead after finding out she was a snitch, knowing she would pop the pills if he left them out because of her serious drug habit.

As Rue lay dying, she had a dream in which she and Fezco, played by the late Angus Cloud, were in a field together after Fezco broke out of prison. It's an emotional moment for fans since Angus died of an accidental drug overdose in real life in 2023.

"Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson addressed Rue's death in a segment after the finale aired, saying, “It felt like an honest ending" because “people like Rue don’t make it,” referring to her horrible addiction.

A clip of Fezco and Rue in a field is then shown, making for an emotional moment for fans of the series, as Cloud died in real life of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose in 2023, one year after season two aired.

Last week's episode was just as dramatic ... Jacob Elordi's character Nate Jacobs was killed off while Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, went totally topless during a wild sex scene with Dylan Reid, played by Richard Gere's son, Homer.